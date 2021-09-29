UNR President Brian Sandoval delivers first State of the University address

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UNR President Brian Sandoval delivered his first State of the University address from the Joe Crowley Student Union on Tuesday night. During his speech, Sandoval referred to the University of Nevada, Reno as Nevada’s “greatest ideal.” The university leader spoke about what the school can be in the years ahead, using words like entrepreneurial, innovative, creative and courageous to describe his vision for the future reputation of the campus.

Sandoval also talked about the resilience of the students and faculty who have been dealing with a pandemic in the midst of their education. He mentioned the importance of preparing the next generation of leaders who will understand the need to adapt to our evolving society and its fast changing technological advances.

Sandoval said UNR will be collecting input from the community so the university can put together its next 5 year plan. It will be doing this through a series of upcoming listening sessions.

The University President laid out one of his long-term goals; for UNR to be among the campuses that make up the distinguished Association of American Universities devoted to maintaining a strong system of academic research and education.

Another area of focus is growing enrollment. According to Sandoval, the number of active students remains above 21,000. He wants to see that increase to 23,000 by 2025 and 25,000 by 2030. Sandoval also talked about wanting the university to be known as an inclusive campus that welcomes people from all backgrounds. Part of this initiative includes creating more outreach for Hispanic and Native American students.

As for extending UNR’s reach, an Early College Academy is being established to allow students from two high schools in Clark County to be dual-enrolled and earn up to 15 college credits. Sandoval said UNR is also working with the Washoe County School District on a variety of initiatives to benefit K-12 students in northern Nevada.

Other projects in the works include a merger with Sierra Nevada University, which is currently in the approval process, and expanding the university’s online learning opportunities for students.

President Sandoval said he wants UNR to continue its commitment to helping start-up companies and strengthening its community partnerships, like the one it recently established with Renown to improve educational opportunities for medical students.

