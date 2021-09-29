New FBI Crime Stats: Big Increase in Arson cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There’s good news and bad for our area in the latest FBI crime statistics.

The good news: an over all drop in the violent crimes include rape, robbery and aggravated assault as well as a 17 percent decline in property crimes. The bad: homicides are up by more than 21 percent in Nevada, even more nationwide.

And, finally the surprisingly bad: Arson, up by 21 percent nationally and nearly 48 percent in Nevada.

These numbers are for crimes per 100,000 population and the actual number of cases are low, but the increase in rate is still hard to dismiss, especially when it’s reflected in all the individual cases in nearly all jurisdictions in Western Nevada.

What’s happening here? Local agencies have neither seen nor studied the numbers yet, but arson investigators do have some thoughts. Some point to an increase in cases traced to mental health issues among the homeless population. The most surprising suggestion is simply that more arson cases are being correctly identified through better investigation.

Arson is a difficult crime to investigate. The act itself destroys much evidence and its fires are easily mistaken for those with other causes.

“The evidence may not be there at the scene,” admits Chris McCubbins, Sparks Fire Marshal and president of the Nevada Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators. “The evidence comes through the process and trying to identity who was involved and where and when. a lot of that comes through the interview process and that can take time and interview skills. that’s where we’re seeing a lot more of our training going to,”

That’s a need that is being addressed. Local departments have had to seek training for their investigators at the National Fire Academy, expensive and there was often a waiting list. Things got even worse with the pandemic, But the state fire marshal’s office this year purchased a mobile fire investigation lab where trainees can learn crime scene investigation hands on without leaving their home town.

Most fires remain accidents, but these new statistics tell us those that aren’t are more likely to be identified and eventually that could lead to better numbers.

By identifying the crime and by identifying the cause and origin, you can then start a prevention program,: says McCubbins, “and possibly you won’t bring all of them down, but you may bring down a good number of the accidental ones down.”

