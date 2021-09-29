Advertisement

Need a flu shot? Health District hosting drive-through vaccine events

Flu season graphic
Flu season graphic(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Need a flu shot? The Washoe County Health District is hosting two drive-through flu vaccine events Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

The free events will be held at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center at 1350 N. Wells Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Anyone 6 months and older can get a flu vaccine while in the same vehicle. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available and can be administered before or after the flu vaccine.

Print, fill out and bring screening questionnaire in advance.

A typical flu season is October through May, with high flu activity occurring between December and February. Washoe County Health District’s Flu Surveillance Program tracks flu data:

  • During the 2019-20 flu season, 7 flu-associated deaths were reported in Washoe County
    • During the 2020-2021 flu season, 1 flu-associated death was reported due to increase mask wearing, social distancing and remote school and work
  • According to the State of Nevada’s flu vaccine dashboard, 180,925 Washoe County residents received the flu shot during the 2020-21 flu season (37% of Washoe County residents)
    • That was the second highest percentage of all Nevada counties (Carson City was first with 50.6%)
  • Nevada and Ohio had the highest level of influenza-like-illness (ILI) reported in the nation during the 2020-21 flu season, according to the CDC
  • All flu vaccines in the United States are “quadrivalent” vaccines, which means they protect against four different flu viruses: influenza A(H1N1) virus, influenza A(H3N2), and two influenza B viruses
  • High dose senior flu shots (for those 65+) are not available at these Saturday events but seniors are encouraged to contact pharmacies about availability. Seniors who can’t get the high-dose shot should consider getting the regular flu shot as it still offers important protection from flu

