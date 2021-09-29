Mt. Rose Ski Resort plans $7.5 million upgrade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has announced the largest capitol improvement project in the resort’s history.

Plans are underway to expand the Lakeview area of the mountain. The resort is spending $7.5 million to replace the Lakeview Chair with a high speed express lift.

The resort is also expanding terrain in the Lakeview zone. While that won’t be ready until the 2022-2023 season, the resort has been very busy these last few months preparing for this ski season, spending more than a million dollars in infrastructure projects to improve snowmaking.

“We really want to offer a good quality first day ski experience, so we’re really looking at opening a lot more terrain on our first day,” said Mike Pierce with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. “So that’s our goal this year and again, it’s chilly today. It’s a good sign. No, winter’s not quite here yet but this is real typical.”

Pierce said they will start to see those windows of opportunity to make snow come up more and more as we get into October. They are hoping to get the season underway in late November.

