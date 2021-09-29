Advertisement

Mayor, state party chief pitch Las Vegas for 2024 GOP convention

Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The mayor of Las Vegas and the head of the Nevada state Republican party are pitching the idea of the city hosting the 2024 GOP National Convention.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Monday issued a statement saying she told the Republican National Committee that Las Vegas would be the best place for the three-day event in summer 2024.

State Republican party Chairman Michael McDonald called the convention a huge opportunity and said it would provide an economic boost.

The Republican National Committee didn’t immediately respond to an email question about how many cities were invited to bid to host the convention.

