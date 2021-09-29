Advertisement

Man who admitted killing NHP trooper gets life in prison

John Leonard Dabritz
John Leonard Dabritz(White Pine County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (AP) - A 67-year-old Nevada man with acknowledged bipolar disorder has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for ambushing and killing a veteran highway patrol sergeant on a remote state highway in March 2020.

John Dabritz avoided a death penalty trial when he pleaded guilty in July to guilty but mentally ill in the death of decorated highway patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu told Dabritz at sentencing on Tuesday the shooting was “haunting” and “pure evil.”

Prosecutor James Beecher had said he agreed to let Dabritz avoid trial to provide closure for Jenkins’ family without protracted appeals having to relive the incident.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

NHP Trooper Ben Jenkins
NHP Trooper Ben Jenkins(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Related Content

John Leonard Dabritz
Man accused in Nevada officer shooting deemed sane for trial
NHP Trooper Ben Jenkins
Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen NHP Sergeant

Most Read

Box of Fentanyl Strips
Fentanyl Strips now legal in Nevada
Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
‘We were caught off guard’: RTC Chair Jardon issues statement amid strike
A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit,...
I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
$24,000 raised for boy who wore mask in school picture

Latest News

Source: AP
Mayor, state party chief pitch Las Vegas for 2024 GOP convention
Mt. Rose Ski Resort
Mt. Rose Ski Resort plans $7.5 million upgrade
Flu season graphic
Need a flu shot? Health District hosting drive-through vaccine events
KOLO
World Heart Day: Ways experts say to keep your heart healthy