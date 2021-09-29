Governor Sisolak gives update during Jobs and Workers Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week marks Jobs and Workers Week. Governor Sisolak has made spent the week talking to workers throughout the state and has given an update on getting jobs back to the levels they were before the pandemic.

“We were the hardest hit of all the states when it came to the economic impact of the pandemic and our unemployment reached upwards towards 30% which is beyond devastating and bad,” said Governor Sisolak. “Now as a state, we’re down under 8%. We’ve got a ways to go and as long as we continue to have people that are looking for a job, we’re going to continue to pursue that.”

The Governor said one of the state’s priorities is to make sure people looking for jobs, get one. If there aren’t any openings available in the field of your choice, he suggests keeping an open mind and looking at other options.

“My parents always told me the easiest time to find a job is when you already have one,” he said. “So I encourage everyone to come through and get a job, then continue to look if you want something more suited for your particular set of job skills in the industry that you desire, but get out there. There are jobs available that can provide you with a good wage and I encourage everyone to do so.”

The state has a couple websites that have resources to help you get the job you want. The first is DETR’s website, which has links to job openings, jobs in demand, and more. You can even find job interview tips and have your resumes looked at.

“A lot of folks haven’t had their resume out there for maybe five or 10 years or more. So DETR will help you brush up your resume, do some mock interviewing with you, teach you some job interviewing skills, and and make you aware of what’s available.”

The other website is Nevada Job Connect, which has similar resources.

