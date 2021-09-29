Fentanyl Strips now legal in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While heroin addicts are nothing new to our area, late last year health officials noticed the addicts were dying at an alarming rate.

“All of a sudden people were reporting things differently to me,” says Lisa Lee who currently works as a Washoe County Human Services Program Specialist. “They were saying hey it took me four or five units of Naloxone to reverse an overdose. And I’m like huh, something shifted in this community,” she says.

Synthetic Fentanyl is made in China and has found its way into not only heroin but also methamphetamine, and even cocaine. It depresses the respiration and heart rate ultimately the addict stops breathing.

The strips can be used to detect Fentanyl in street drugs. But until this year they were illegal in Nevada.

“If you have used the strip to test whatever it is you are using it would also contain the drug residue on that strip,” says Lee.

All that changed during this year’s legislature when Assembly Bill 345 passed nearly unanimously in both houses. It legalized the use of Fentanyl strips in Nevada. Lee says the law will not stop the use of street drugs, but users will be able to see if Fentanyl is in the drug, at which point the user can take extra steps and possibly avoid overdose.

She points to a survey of those who used the strips.

“89% used the drug after receiving the positive result. But 57% of those who reported said they used less,” says Lee.

Lee says Fentanyl over doses aren’t just relegated to addicts. The drug can also be found in opioid pills sometimes taken recreationally by young adults who have no idea they could die from an unintentional overdose.

The Fentanyl Strips are a being handed out at the Hopes Change Point and at Trac B Exchange. But Lee says look for more community involvement in the near future.

www.NVopioidresponse.org

https://www.nvopioidresponse.org/goodsamaritan-law/

https://behavorialhealth.org/get-help/

http://behavioralhealthnv.org

Never Use Alone: 1-800-484-3731

https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/Fentanyl

