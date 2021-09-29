The Discovery celebrates 10 year anniversary with special events and new exhibit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. It first opened to the community on September 10, 2011.

One of the specials happening right now as a result, is that people can get 10 percent off an annual membership through September 30. Plus, the museum is selling a limited edition anniversary t-shirt to mark the occasion. The biggest announcement though, is that The Discovery will be adding a new exhibit in spring 2022 called Energy.

Museum staff say they hope the celebration will bring more visitors back as visitation is down to about half of what it would normally be. The Discovery is a non profit that relies on community donations. Right now, the goal is to raise $100,000 by September 2022.

You learn more about upcoming events for the anniversary by visiting the museum’s website.

