Wolf Pack trying to end 24 year drought with road win over Boise State this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Following an extra week of rest and preparation because of its bye the Nevada football team is back to work to prepare for the Boise State Broncos.

Saturday’s contest is a road game on the blue turf - a place the Wolf Pack has not won since 1997. The losing streak has reached nine straight games.

But that streak can be broken.

“We obviously want to go up there and play well,” Wolf Pack Head Coach Jay Norvell said. “We want to represent Nevada and the history of Nevada in the right way. That’s playing a certain style of football. That’s playing physical and aggressive and as a team.”

The Silver and Blue has not competed against the Broncos on the blue field since November 2017. Nevada lost 41-14. But Norvell says the unique environment and the passionate Bronco fan base will not catch this 2021 team off guard.

“Every experience is important. We’ve actually played (in Boise) quite a bit,” Norvell said. “In four years we’ve played there three times with the two bowl games and obviously against Boise State. We’re familiar with the atmosphere. We’re familiar with the locker room.”

Then there’s the history.

Nevada and Boise State will meet for the 43rd time Saturday. Alums know how long it’s been since the Wolf Pack beat the Broncos on the road. The athletes on the field don’t share similar feelings.

“Sometimes the players haven’t experienced (the losing streak) or were too young to remember those games. We talk about it. We certainly don’t dwell on it. But we talk about how much these games mean to our fans and our fan base,” said Norvell.

The fan base hasn’t seen Nevada top Boise State in more than a decade - 24 years since the last road win.

Boise State is good again this year, and 6.5 point favorites early in the week, according to ESPN.

Norvell says having more time to scout has been beneficial.

“We had a great practice (Monday). I’m glad (the bye) happened when it did. Now that we’re going into conference play we got a course that we’re set on and we’re ready to get started.”

Nevada will be without starting receiver Elijah Cooks the rest of the season. He has a foot injury. Cookie leads the team with four touchdowns.

Starting safety Tyson Williams will also miss a couple of weeks with a knee injury. Jordan Lee will start in Williams’ place.

Kickoff from Boise State is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game can be viewed on FS1.

