WCSD still looking to fill multiple support staff positions

By Audrey Owsley and Mike Stefansson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District said its weekend hiring event was a success. But a critical need still remains to fill multiple support staff positions.

Bus drivers are one of the most dire needs in the district in addition to nutrition services, custodians and classroom assistants.

The district tells KOLO 8 News Now almost 20 applications were filled out and submitted on the spot at Saturday’s hiring event at Nick Poulakidas Elementary. But the search for more staff will continue with the hope many more seize the opportunities available.

“So many people think school district and they think ‘I’m not a certified teacher or principal, what can I do?,’” said Caty Delone, Human Resources Manager with the Washoe County School District. “There are just so many options and we’re just trying to get that word out.”

The district is planning another hiring event in December but you can always inquire by calling (775) 325-TEAM or visit washoeschools.net.

