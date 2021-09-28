Advertisement

Washoe County votes to remove flood barriers in Lemmon Valley

Back in 2017 crews made efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake
Back in 2017 crews made efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in August, the City of Reno made the decision to remove the HESCO barriers around parts of Silver Lake in the Stead area, and on Tuesday the county had the same decision to make about the barriers at Swan Lake.

“The project will remove flood mitigation efforts constructed in 2017,” said County Manager Eric Brown as part of his description of the issue to the board of Commissioners.

Before approving the necessary funding for the project which you can read about here, one commissioner voiced several concerns.

“We are removing these barriers for cosmetic reasons,” said Jeanne Herman. “I’d hate for us to be unprepared.

The motion went on to pass by a unanimous vote.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
‘We were caught off guard’: RTC Chair Jardon issues statement amid strike
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power restored to customers following shutdown order
Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley
A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit,...
I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig

Latest News

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
‘We were caught off guard’: RTC Chair Jardon issues statement amid strike
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power restored to customers following shutdown order
A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit,...
I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig
KOLO
CDC recommends the flu shot for people 6 months and older