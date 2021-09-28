Washoe County votes to remove flood barriers in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in August, the City of Reno made the decision to remove the HESCO barriers around parts of Silver Lake in the Stead area, and on Tuesday the county had the same decision to make about the barriers at Swan Lake.

“The project will remove flood mitigation efforts constructed in 2017,” said County Manager Eric Brown as part of his description of the issue to the board of Commissioners.

Before approving the necessary funding for the project which you can read about here, one commissioner voiced several concerns.

“We are removing these barriers for cosmetic reasons,” said Jeanne Herman. “I’d hate for us to be unprepared.

The motion went on to pass by a unanimous vote.

