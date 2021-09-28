Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
‘We were caught off guard’: RTC Chair Jardon issues statement amid strike
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power restored to customers following shutdown order
Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley
A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit,...
I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig

Latest News

The scammer claims to be with the sheriff’s office and demands you pay “unpaid tickets”...
Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam demanding payment
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Military leaders testify on Afghanistan