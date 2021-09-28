Temple Emanu-El celebrates 100 years in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A picture taken back in 1921 shows men--members of Temple EMANU-EL posing for the ground-breaking of their temple on West Street. It was a community event, and in September 1922 the temple was completed where services were conducted for more than 50-years.

But this was just the culmination of decades of Jews raising families, working, and participating in all that Northern Nevada had to offer.

“Virginia City following the miners when the Comstock Lode was discovered,” says Sue Edmonson, a board member at Temple Emanu-El. “So, eventually, they moved to Reno. It was more of an environmentally friendly favorable place to receive goods from San Francisco. By the early 1920s there were several hundred here,” she says.

Emanu-El stands for “God is with Us” in Hebrew. It was the first Jewish Temple in all of Nevada. Weddings, and other traditional ceremonies took place. But by the late 1960s and early 70s the complexion of the West Street neighborhood changed.

That’s when leaders secured a piece of land on Lakeside and built a new temple for the conservative congregation in 1973.

Inside stained glass from the original temple Emanu-El Temple . On display inside a Torah from Czechoslovakia. It was stolen by the Nazis during World War II who claimed such artifacts would be part of an extinct religion.

Such prejudice is not new to the Jewish people, nor to this temple. While there is no sign of it now, it has been the target of anti-Semitic vandalism.

“What is it that have made Jews a target?” asks Rabbi Benjamin Katz. “Is it for peoples’ fears and hatred throughout the centuries? We are a people. Do you know how small we are? Do you know how many Jews there are in the world? 15,000,000. When they try to calculate the population of China, that is the statistical error they could be off--plus or minus 15,000,000,” he says.

Rabbi Katz says he’s only been at Temple Emanu-El for less than three months. Before that, he never knew the Jewish history in Northern Nevada or how far back it goes.

It’s a rich tradition he says that he hopes will continue and expand to welcome those from other faiths so that we can understand each other; our past and future and realize we have been and are all connected in one way or another.

