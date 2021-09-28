Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Death Valley National Park

This sign in Death Valley National Park is a popular photo op for tourists
This sign in Death Valley National Park is a popular photo op for tourists(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEATTY, Nev. (KOLO) - You definitely won’t find another place quite like it.

“Death Valley is the largest national park in the lower 48, and it’s the lowest, driest, and hottest in the entire country,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

It’s a massive park that is over 5000 square, and while the vast majority of the park is in California, it does straddle the California-Nevada border.

One of the entrances is located just a few miles from Beatty, and once you enter the park, you’ll be doing a lot of driving downhill.

“That would’ve been so much fun on a bicycle coming down that,” said Guido Nagle, visiting from the bay area.

after a while, you’ll come across a sign that indicates you are at sea level, and then your descent continues into an area that is among the most scenic in the us.

It’s also the area where the hottest temperature on record was record at 134 degrees.

One place you will want to check out is located about 18 miles from the Furnace Creek visitor center and that is Badwater basin, the lowest point in North America at 282 feet below sea level.

