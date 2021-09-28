Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam demanding payment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam where the scammer claims to be with the sheriff’s office and demands you pay “unpaid tickets” immediately.

The sheriff’s office said they were tipped off to the phone scam after a potential victim notified them.

Sheriff Darin Balaam reminds you to never give out personal or financial information over the phone unless you confirm the caller’s credibility.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office won’t call you for unpaid tickets. Likewise, we won’t call you for an outstanding warrant,” Balaam continued. “Oftentimes, phone scammers will ask you to settle your purported issue by purchasing a gift card and providing the P.I.N. information over the phone. If you receive a phone call like this I encourage you to immediately get off the phone and contact the Sheriff’s Office.

If you receive a call like this, take down as much information as possible, such as a name and call back number, without giving any information away. Then, immediately contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

