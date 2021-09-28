Advertisement

Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (Gray News) – A bill up for approval Tuesday in the state assembly would require schools in Wisconsin to teach cursive to students in elementary grades.

The legislation introduced in July would require the state superintendent to incorporate cursive writing into the academic standards for English language arts.

The requirement would extend across all school districts, including public, charter and private schools.

The goal is for students to be able to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

The Associated Press is reporting sponsors for the bill believe cursive will improve the education of students by stimulating different parts of the brain.

Cursive writing is currently included in the Wisconsin Standards for English Language Arts as a method for writing, but is listed as an option alongside printing or typing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
Bus drivers strike again; all RTC routes suspended
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power restored to customers following shutdown order
Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley
Crews respond to a fire in Cold Springs involving three vehicles.
Crews extinguish early-morning vehicle fires

Latest News

No injuries have been reported after a SUV driver was saved by a nearby university rowing team...
Rowing team helps save driver from submerged car
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
LIVE: Gabby Petito’s family to speak; FBI leads search for Laundrie
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
$24,000 raised for boy who wore mask in school picture
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency