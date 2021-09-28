Advertisement

Fighting flu season

KOLO
KOLO(CVS)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:48 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flu season is right around the corner. Immunity for the flu takes two weeks to build after the shot, so it is important to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

This year’s vaccine is quadrivalent, which means it will protect against four different types of flu.

We see an uptick in the virus during the fake and winter months, the sickness often begins in October.

Places like CVS Pharmacy make getting your flu shot quick and easy.

The vaccine for the flu is especially important due to the pandemic. The Center of Disease Control states, if need be, both the COVID vaccine and the flu shot can be given at the same time safely.

The CDC also recommends anyone six months or older should be getting the flu shot each year.

CVS Pharmacist, Jolene Blaine said why fighting the flu begins with the shot,

“The flu shot changes and your body decreases immunity over time, as well as the virus, changes year-to-year, so we do recommend them getting their flu shot this year, we actually did double the amount of flu shots last year than we were expecting, so we are expecting the same amount of patients this year, so we do have enough flu shots in stock,” Blaine said.

It is also recommended to implement preventative measures for the flu. Avoid close contact with those who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and keep up good hygiene like hand washing and disinfecting surfaces.

For more information on the flu, click here. Scheduling of your flu shot can be done through CVS Pharmacy.

