Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you love barbecue and helping others in need the Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is hosting an event called Raise the Roof to East Poverty Saturday, October 9.

KBUL-FM’s on-air personality and Catholic Charities supporter JJ Christy will stay on the Organization’s roof at 500 East 4th Street until $150,000 is raised to help poverty assistance programs.

Catholic Charities saw a 50 percent increase in need last year and the needs continue each month this year.

”We have 35 partner pantries across the State so we feed folks not only in the Reno/Sparks area, but across all of our rural communities as well,” said Catholic Charities CEO, Marie Baxter.

Catholic Charities is also hosting an outdoor barbecue on October 9th as well.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

