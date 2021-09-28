Advertisement

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash pad

This photomicrograph of a brain tissue specimen depicts the changes in neurons associated with...
This photomicrograph of a brain tissue specimen depicts the changes in neurons associated with a free-living, Naegleria fowleri, amoebic infection.(Source: CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad.

Officials in Arlington said Monday that the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified on Sept. 5 that a child was hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection.

The boy died on Sept. 11.

Health officials closed all of the city’s public splash pads. The boy had visited the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad several times in recent weeks and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the ameba in water samples from there on Friday.

A city review discovered lapses in water quality testing at several parks.

People become infected with the ameba Naegleria fowleri when water containing it enters the nose, according to the CDC. The ameba is generally found in warm freshwater environments.

Infection is rare in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
Bus drivers strike again; all RTC routes suspended
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power outage ‘highly likely’ due to fire danger
Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley
Crews respond to a fire in Cold Springs involving three vehicles.
Crews extinguish early-morning vehicle fires

Latest News

Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
New audio related to Petito-Laundrie 'altercation' as manhunt continues
Wolf Pack trying to end 24 year drought with road win over Boise State this Saturday
Wolf Pack trying to end 24 year drought with road win over Boise State this Saturday
Lisa Segura donated her kidney to Julian Ortiz, a father of four, after seeing a flyer that...
‘I had a spare’: Flyer inspires woman to donate kidney to father of 4
Teamsters Local 533 President accuses Keolis of stonewalling negotiations.
Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty