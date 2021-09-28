I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig

DONNER SUMMIT, Calif. (KOLO) - 5:20 A.M. UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened after a crash involving a big rig was cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash involving a big rig near Donner Summit forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80. It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The road is closed at Castle Peak. There is no estimated time for reopening.

