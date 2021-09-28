Advertisement

I-80 reopens over Donner Summit after crash involving big rig

A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit,...
A crash involving a big rig blocks traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Donner Summit, Calif. on September 28, 2021.(California Highway Patrol)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:16 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONNER SUMMIT, Calif. (KOLO) - 5:20 A.M. UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened after a crash involving a big rig was cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash involving a big rig near Donner Summit forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80. It happened just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The road is closed at Castle Peak. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus drivers strike again on Sept. 27 ,2021. All RTC bus routes are currently suspended.
Bus drivers strike again; all RTC routes suspended
Diana Perez (left) and Luis Perez (right)
Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power outage ‘highly likely’ due to fire danger
Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley
Crews respond to a fire in Cold Springs involving three vehicles.
Crews extinguish early-morning vehicle fires