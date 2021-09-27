Washoe County begins giving out COVID booster shots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cars lined up on the southwest side of the Reno Rodeo area on Monday for both regular vaccinations, and for those who got the Pfizer version of the vaccine – the first round of booster shots.

“Quite a few people are coming through for booster shots,” said Washoe COVID response Chief James English.

Washoe County says there are certain groups now eligible for the boosters, and you can’t get one until it’s been six months since your second dose.

Booster doses, per the CDC, can be administered to the following residents:

- 65 years of age and older

- Long term care facility residents

- 50-64 years of age with an underlying health condition

- 18-49 years of age with an underlying condition are eligible, but should weigh their benefits with risks

- 18-64 years of age with high exposure occupation

The scene in Nevada mirroring the situation nationally, with President Biden getting his first booster shot on Monday.

“Over 77% of adults have gotten at least one shot,” Biden mentioned.

Here in northern Nevada the numbers fall slightly behind that, but English says not by much.

“We’re close to 70%,” he said. “And I would predict by the end of the week we’d be at 70%.”

There are already over 200 people scheduled to get their booster shots during the next round on Friday, which will run from 1-4 p.m.

