Violent crimes increase nationwide, fall in Nevada

Homicides rose sharply from 2019 to 2020.
Homicides rose sharply from 2019 to 2020.((Source: Gray Media))
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI has released its nationwide crime statistics report for 2020 and there are mixed results for Nevada and the nation.

Nationwide, violent crimes went up between 2019 and 2020 from 380.8 reports per 100,000 population to 398.5, an increase of 4.65 percent. In that same time period, the Nevada’s crime rate fell from 496.1 reports per 100,000 population to 460.3, a decrease of more than 7 percent.

Crime Reports per 100,000 population20192020Difference
All Violent Crime - Nation380.8398.5Up 4.65%
All Violent Crime - Nevada496.1460.3Down 7.22%
Both nationwide and Nevada, homicide reports increased in 2020. The national rate increased by 27 percent from 5.1 per 100,000 population to 6.5 Nevada had been seeing a sharp decline in homicide reports since a peak in 2017, but 2020 saw an increase from 4.7 per 100,000 to 5.7, a 21 percent increase.

Crime Reports per 100,000 population20192020Difference
Homicides - Nation5.16.5Up 27.45%
Homicides - Nevada4.75.7Up 21.28%
In Nevada, reports of rape (down 15 percent), robbery (down 16 percent), robbery (down 2 percent), all property crimes (down 17 percent), burglar (down 27 percent), larceny (down 16 percent), and vehicle thefts (down 7 percent) all showed improvement.

Reports of arson in Nevada increased sharply from 9.4 per 100,000 to 13.9, a 47 percent increase.

Crime Reports per 100,000 population20192020Difference
Rape - Nationwide43.638.4Down 11.93%
Rape - Nevada69.759.0Down 15.35%
Robbery - Nationwide81.873.9Down 9.66%
Robbery - Nevada106.488.7Down 16.64%
Aggravated assault - Nationwide250.4279.7Up 11.7%
Aggravated assault - Nevada315.3306.8Down 2.7%
All property crimes - Nationwide2130.61958.2Down 8.09%
All property crimes - Nevada2330.41926.6Down 17.33%
Arson - Nationwide10.913.02Up 21.10%
Arson - Nevada9.413.9Up 47.87%
Burglary - Nationwide340.5314.2Down 7.72%
Burglary - Nevada505.7368.8Down 27.07%
Larceny theft - Nationwide1569.21398Down 10.91%
Larceny theft - Nevada1460.11221.4Down 16.35%
Motor vehicle theft - Nationwide220.8246Up 11.41%
Motor vehicle theft - Nevada364.7336.4Down 7.76

