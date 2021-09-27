Violent crimes increase nationwide, fall in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI has released its nationwide crime statistics report for 2020 and there are mixed results for Nevada and the nation.
Nationwide, violent crimes went up between 2019 and 2020 from 380.8 reports per 100,000 population to 398.5, an increase of 4.65 percent. In that same time period, the Nevada’s crime rate fell from 496.1 reports per 100,000 population to 460.3, a decrease of more than 7 percent.
|Crime Reports per 100,000 population
|2019
|2020
|Difference
|All Violent Crime - Nation
|380.8
|398.5
|Up 4.65%
|All Violent Crime - Nevada
|496.1
|460.3
|Down 7.22%
Both nationwide and Nevada, homicide reports increased in 2020. The national rate increased by 27 percent from 5.1 per 100,000 population to 6.5 Nevada had been seeing a sharp decline in homicide reports since a peak in 2017, but 2020 saw an increase from 4.7 per 100,000 to 5.7, a 21 percent increase.
|Crime Reports per 100,000 population
|2019
|2020
|Difference
|Homicides - Nation
|5.1
|6.5
|Up 27.45%
|Homicides - Nevada
|4.7
|5.7
|Up 21.28%
In Nevada, reports of rape (down 15 percent), robbery (down 16 percent), robbery (down 2 percent), all property crimes (down 17 percent), burglar (down 27 percent), larceny (down 16 percent), and vehicle thefts (down 7 percent) all showed improvement.
Reports of arson in Nevada increased sharply from 9.4 per 100,000 to 13.9, a 47 percent increase.
|Crime Reports per 100,000 population
|2019
|2020
|Difference
|Rape - Nationwide
|43.6
|38.4
|Down 11.93%
|Rape - Nevada
|69.7
|59.0
|Down 15.35%
|Robbery - Nationwide
|81.8
|73.9
|Down 9.66%
|Robbery - Nevada
|106.4
|88.7
|Down 16.64%
|Aggravated assault - Nationwide
|250.4
|279.7
|Up 11.7%
|Aggravated assault - Nevada
|315.3
|306.8
|Down 2.7%
|All property crimes - Nationwide
|2130.6
|1958.2
|Down 8.09%
|All property crimes - Nevada
|2330.4
|1926.6
|Down 17.33%
|Arson - Nationwide
|10.9
|13.02
|Up 21.10%
|Arson - Nevada
|9.4
|13.9
|Up 47.87%
|Burglary - Nationwide
|340.5
|314.2
|Down 7.72%
|Burglary - Nevada
|505.7
|368.8
|Down 27.07%
|Larceny theft - Nationwide
|1569.2
|1398
|Down 10.91%
|Larceny theft - Nevada
|1460.1
|1221.4
|Down 16.35%
|Motor vehicle theft - Nationwide
|220.8
|246
|Up 11.41%
|Motor vehicle theft - Nevada
|364.7
|336.4
|Down 7.76
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.