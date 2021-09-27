Violent crimes increase nationwide, fall in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI has released its nationwide crime statistics report for 2020 and there are mixed results for Nevada and the nation.

Nationwide, violent crimes went up between 2019 and 2020 from 380.8 reports per 100,000 population to 398.5, an increase of 4.65 percent. In that same time period, the Nevada’s crime rate fell from 496.1 reports per 100,000 population to 460.3, a decrease of more than 7 percent.

Crime Reports per 100,000 population 2019 2020 Difference All Violent Crime - Nation 380.8 398.5 Up 4.65% All Violent Crime - Nevada 496.1 460.3 Down 7.22%

Violent crimes increased nationwide in 2020, but fell in Nevada (https://crime-data-explorer.app.cloud.gov/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend)

Both nationwide and Nevada, homicide reports increased in 2020. The national rate increased by 27 percent from 5.1 per 100,000 population to 6.5 Nevada had been seeing a sharp decline in homicide reports since a peak in 2017, but 2020 saw an increase from 4.7 per 100,000 to 5.7, a 21 percent increase.

Crime Reports per 100,000 population 2019 2020 Difference Homicides - Nation 5.1 6.5 Up 27.45% Homicides - Nevada 4.7 5.7 Up 21.28%

FBI statistics show the homicide rate up sharply in 2020 nationwide and in Nevada. (https://crime-data-explorer.app.cloud.gov/pages/explorer/crime/crime-trend)

In Nevada, reports of rape (down 15 percent), robbery (down 16 percent), robbery (down 2 percent), all property crimes (down 17 percent), burglar (down 27 percent), larceny (down 16 percent), and vehicle thefts (down 7 percent) all showed improvement.

Reports of arson in Nevada increased sharply from 9.4 per 100,000 to 13.9, a 47 percent increase.

Crime Reports per 100,000 population 2019 2020 Difference Rape - Nationwide 43.6 38.4 Down 11.93% Rape - Nevada 69.7 59.0 Down 15.35% Robbery - Nationwide 81.8 73.9 Down 9.66% Robbery - Nevada 106.4 88.7 Down 16.64% Aggravated assault - Nationwide 250.4 279.7 Up 11.7% Aggravated assault - Nevada 315.3 306.8 Down 2.7% All property crimes - Nationwide 2130.6 1958.2 Down 8.09% All property crimes - Nevada 2330.4 1926.6 Down 17.33% Arson - Nationwide 10.9 13.02 Up 21.10% Arson - Nevada 9.4 13.9 Up 47.87% Burglary - Nationwide 340.5 314.2 Down 7.72% Burglary - Nevada 505.7 368.8 Down 27.07% Larceny theft - Nationwide 1569.2 1398 Down 10.91% Larceny theft - Nevada 1460.1 1221.4 Down 16.35% Motor vehicle theft - Nationwide 220.8 246 Up 11.41% Motor vehicle theft - Nevada 364.7 336.4 Down 7.76

