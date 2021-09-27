Advertisement

Speed likely a factor in critical injury crash in Lemmon Valley

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said speed may be a factor in a crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the intersection of Lemmon Drive and Patrician Way.

Patrol deputies found the motorcyclist in the road with injuries and immediately applied multiple tourniquets to the rider’s leg. When medical crews arrived, he was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Initial investigation reveals the motorcyclist was heading northeast on Lemmon Drive. The driver of an SUV was headed southwest. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the SUV made a left turn onto Patrician and the motorcyclist hit the SUV. Investigators said there were no skid marks indicating an attempt by either driver to stop.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and passed Field Sobriety Tests.

