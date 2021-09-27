Advertisement

Scholarships available for Hispanic/Latinx students

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:37 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and there are a handful of scholarships Hispanic students can take advantage of.

They include the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, The Cox and Nevada Hispanic Business Group Diversity Scholarship, and the SGA Green Door Scholarship.

The Hispanic scholarship fund is available to high school seniors, undergraduate students, and community college students transferring to four year universities. It’s available on a competitive basis.

The Cox and Nevada Hispanic Business Group Diversity Scholarship is available for students looking to go to college full time, with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. In applying for this, you must be able to show leadership and community service.

The SGA Green Door Scholarship is available for those who can’t apply for FAFSA due to citizenship status. This scholarship is exclusively available at TMCC.

You can find more information and even more scholarships here.

Group of veterans returns from first Nevada Honor Flight since February 2020
