Pair arrested, suspected in Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man and woman arrested in Carson City are suspected in an Opioid/Fentanyl distribution ring in Northern Nevada and Fresno, Calif.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety worked with Tri-NET Narcotic Task Force and the Homeland Security Investigation unit to execute a search warrant at a home on Sonoma Street near Cortez Street in Carson City.

Luis Perez and Diana Perez were arrested and charged with Sales of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance Conspiracy, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, and Possession Paraphernalia.

Officials did not provide any further details as the case remains under investigation.

