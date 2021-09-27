Officials warn of fire danger amid Red Flag Warning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials warned against doing anything outside Monday that has the potential to spark a fire.

We are in the middle of a Red Flag Warning and it’s already been a devastating wildfire season on the west coast.

Officials said nationally, 80 percent of wildland firefighting resources have already been allocated this year. So if a fire were to break out in Washoe County, it becomes increasingly difficult to get additional help.

“Should we have a large scale wildfire, it may be difficult to get added resources, ground resources, air resources, as a result of some of these massive fires that we’ve seen. Particularly throughout California and western United States,” said Adam Mayberry with Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue.

Officials said with our dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds Monday, it wouldn’t take much to spark a large wildfire.

The Red Flag Warning expires Tuesday at 5 a.m.

