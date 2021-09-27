Advertisement

NV Energy could implement power outage Monday due to fire danger

NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a powerline sparked fire.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is monitoring the fire conditions at Lake Tahoe Monday and a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) watch is in effect.

The PSOM would allow NV Energy to shut off power if the fire danger becomes extreme. The possible outage could affect about 600 customers on the Kingsbury Grade and in the Carson-Minden (Genoa) area.

The PSOM watch will start Monday between 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. and end on Tuesday, September 28th at approximately 4 P.M.

If NV Energy does shut down power to the area, crews will have to inspect the lines for damage before power can be restored.

People who live in the affected area should have received a notice by phone, text and email. Customers are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place. If weather conditions change, the PSOM could be altered or canceled.

You can see the area impacted by the PSOM at NV Energy.

