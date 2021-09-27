Advertisement

Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Sanders
Reno police say missing man found
Street Vibrations 2021 fall rally
Reno police: Street Vibrations arrests drop significantly in 2021
Robert T. Herbert
Retired Nevada Guard general and ex-Reid aide dead at 64
NV Energy is monitoring the fire threat and may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of a...
NV Energy: Power outage ‘highly likely’ due to fire danger
Some of the volunteers in the 2021 Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful clean up.
Volunteers clean up 17 tons of trash, clear 25 tons of weeds along Truckee River

Latest News

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the...
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
Cars line up for booster shots on Monday at the County health district
Washoe County begins giving out COVID booster shots
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial