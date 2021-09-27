Bus drivers strike again; all RTC routes suspended

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All RTC routes are currently suspended due to a labor strike.

On the Regional Transportation Commission’s website, a service disruption reads:

We have been notified that, due to a labor strike, transportation has been interrupted. Keolis apologizes for any disruptions this causes for passengers as well as those waiting for service. Please check back for more information as it becomes available. Thank you.

Currently, all routes have been suspended until further notice. Please check back for more information on which routes we will run tomorrow.

The drivers, who are represented by Teamsters Local 533 are employed by Keolis.

In a statement, Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson accused Keolis of stonewalling negotiations, and said, “At this rate it will take more than three or four years to achieve a contract.”

Other accusations against Keolis in a release sent to media on Monday include failing to implement local, state, and federal COVID-19 safety requirements, cutting overtime and ignoring safety measures.

“Keolis Corporation is failing to recognize that there is a quality-of-life component for their employees and quality of life matters in our community. Many of our bus operators and support staff are mothers or single parents who need safe workplaces so they can be there for their families. Teamsters 533 has become a job placement facilitator, helping mistreated operators and support staff find work at UPS, Waste Management or other transit facilities, where they’re treated with respect,” said Watson.

Drivers previously went on strike back in August 2021 over a proposal by Keolis to replace the union healthcare plan with a non-union plan. At that time, Keolis denied the union’s claims, saying it would continue offering the union healthcare plan, while giving younger employees with no dependents the choice of a less expensive option.

KOLO 8 News Now has reached out to a Keolis representative for comment on the latest strike, and we are expecting a response shortly.

