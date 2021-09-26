Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expect a warm weekend through Sunday afternoon. Then a cold front ushers in gusty winds Sunday night-Tuesday with elevated fire weather concerns on Monda. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are expected possibly Sunday afternoon with much stronger wind gusts on Monday, so it will be hazy at times. We’ll see much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week. Chances for some light rain return next week, mainly in northeast California and near the Sierra. Moisture is limited with this system and will pass quickly so any rain amounts will be minimal.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Beefy’s of Reno has earned some national attention for one of its signature hamburgers.
KOLO ATE: Beefy’s
The Candy Dance returns to Genoa
Candy Dance returns to Genoa for 102nd year
This Sept. 10, 2020, file booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, shows...
Ex-deputy charged with stealing dead woman’s credit cards
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather