Reno police: Street Vibrations arrests drop significantly in 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department reported Sunday it made two arrests, both misdemeanors, and issued 34 traffic citations for the 2021 Street Vibrations fall rally.

One arrest was for driving under the influence and one was for an outstanding arrest warrant.

During the 2019 Street Vibrations fall rally, Reno police made five felony arrests and another 11 misdemeanor arrests, issued 71 traffic citations and gave another three misdemeanor citations.

“The Reno Police Department would like to thank our citizens, visitors, regional partners, and the event promoter and event partners for assisting us in ensuring the safety of all participants in this great event,” police said in a statement.

