Reno police looking for missing man who may be in danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for help finding a 70-year-old man considered missing who may be at risk due to health reasons.

Richard Sanders was last seen about 10:10 a.m. walking away from his home in the 300 block of Maine Street near Renown Regional Medical Center. Sanders said he was going for a walk but did not return, police said.

He suffers from dementia and has other medical problems that put him at risk, police said.

He could be in the downtown or midtown area.

Police described him as white, about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call police at 775-334-2121.

