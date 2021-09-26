Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze will disperse east and northeast overnight today. With a cold front making its way through the region, expect breezy winds through early Tuesday morning. A few showers are possible late Monday night for NE CA, the Sierra and parts of Northern Washoe with cooler temperatures in the 60′s Tuesday and Wednesday. A more seasonable forecast is in store Thursday onward to the weekend.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.