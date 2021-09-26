Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze will disperse east and northeast overnight today. With a cold front making its way through the region, expect breezy winds through early Tuesday morning. A few showers are possible late Monday night for NE CA, the Sierra and parts of Northern Washoe with cooler temperatures in the 60′s Tuesday and Wednesday. A more seasonable forecast is in store Thursday onward to the weekend.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

