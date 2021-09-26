Advertisement

Cleanup day in Reno’s Ward 2 could springboard future efforts

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s neighborhoods are a lot cleaner after an effort Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr put on Saturday morning.

The annual cleanup effort was held at the Summit Mall in South Reno. People from the area stopped by to drop off trash, bikes, compost and other things. Waste Management took care of the rest.

“It’s incredibly important in an area where you’re surrounded by desert to give people dump opportunities,” Councilwoman Duerr said. “Otherwise people will dump stuff out in the desert and that’s what we don’t want.”

The concentrated effort by Councilwoman Duerr is an initiative she’d like to do more often so that South Reno’s ground water and wildlife don’t get trashed. Multiple trash bins got filled including one with vegetation - or green waste.

“(The green waste is) going to get trucked down to Carson City where there is a company called Full Circle and they make compost,” said Councilwoman Duerr. “They make beautiful soil products that are sold at most nurseries and some of the big box stores, too.”

Dropped-off bikes will be given to Kiwanis - a service club that will find kids who will ride the bikes.

“They’re like ‘you’ve saved me a trip to the dump.’ Many of these people have had to do two or three dumps and go up to the transfer station,” Duerr said of the feedback she’s received. “This is so convenient and that’s why we’re doing it down in South Reno.”

Saturday’s cleanup initiative ended at 1 p.m. but there could be more days like this in the future. Councilwoman Duerr says she’ll have a day to bring oil, grease, and paint to be disposed of safely. She’s also working on a plan with Waste Management to have crews come to your home to pick up waste.

