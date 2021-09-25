Advertisement

Volunteers clean up 17 tons of trash, clear 25 tons of weeds along Truckee River

Some of the volunteers in the 2021 Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful clean up.
Some of the volunteers in the 2021 Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful clean up.(KTMP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reports that 632 volunteers cleaned up the Truckee River Saturday in 22 places.

Cleanup crews targeted invasive weeds and illegal dumping and stenciled storm drains along with park beautification projects.

That worked out to about 17 tons of trash, including two shopping carts as well as more than five televisions and monitors taken to e-waste recycling, and also 25 tons of invasive weeds and green waste. Volunteers stenciled 100 storm drains, wrapped 16 trees and spread more than 30 cubic yards of mulch for weed abatement projects.

“”Year after year we are so pleased with the results of the Truckee River Cleanup and this year was no exception,” KTMB Executive Director Mark Cameron said in a statement. “Not only did we reach our volunteer capacity once again, we were able to complete a tremendous amount of work.”

