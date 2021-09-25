Advertisement

Trail building school in White Pine County would be US’ first

A trail photograph supplied by the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s Great Basin Institute has been awarded a federal grant to begin planning the creation of what the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says is the nation’s first professional recreational trail-building school.

The department announced the $160,000 grant Thursday from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

It will be used to fund feasibility studies, economic analyses and other work to support creation of the school in Ely near Great Basin National Park.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada says she worked with state and local officials in White Pine County to ensure such grants go to states like Nevada with tourism industries that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

