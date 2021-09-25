Street Vibrations fall rally continues this weekend, safety a main concern

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Motorcycles will be flooding the streets of Northern Nevada through the weekend for the annual Street Vibrations Fall Rally.

Anticipating at least 15 thousand tourists traveling to the Battle Born state, Nevada Highway Patrol says safety is always at the top of mind.

“We just want to remind the motoring public to be aware that they’re out there. And to remember to use their mirror, use their blinker. Double check before their making lane changes,” said Sgt. Jules LaPrairie, Nevada Highway Patrol. “It’s hard to see a motorcycle sometimes in their blind spot and NHP would like to remind the motorcyclists coming to Reno that lane splitting is illegal in the state of Nevada and its required to wear a helmet while operating a motorcycle in the state of Nevada.”

Randy Burke, owner Roadshows Inc. said the event offers incentives for the whole family including live entertainment, delicious food and a motorcycle exhibit:

“Our custom bike show is sponsored by the Sands Regency,” said Burke. “We got about 85 rolling rim brands. They are beautiful bikes, could be up to $150,000 each.”

Burke says you don’t want to miss out this year. With 120 vendors and great weather expected through Sunday, you can also check out the other venues in Carson city and Virginia city

“So it’s 10am-10pm tomorrow night, 10am-5pm Sunday night, finishing with Skynnyn Lynnyrd, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd,” added Burke.

Something new this year: people can get a free covid shot at the event.

“People come in, they walk in and get their shot and walk away,” said Burke. “It’s unbelievable, its a huge hit. we did it to be community conscious, we didn’t realize it would be a superstar attraction.”

For a full list of events at this year's Spring Vibrations Fall Rally, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.