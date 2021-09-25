Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 9/24

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:09 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a truly wild evening on the Sports Caravan. We logged our most miles of the season to check in with as many local teams as possible and we’re glad we did.

Our game of the week turned out to be a thriller from Reno High School while our team of the week took us to Lyon County. Our player of the week accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns.

Be sure to rock with us next week on the Sports Caravan at 11:15 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified

Latest News

Sports Caravan, 9/24: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 9/24: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 9/24: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 9/24: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 9/24: Part One
Sports Caravan, 9/24: Part One
National Night Out at Miguel Ribera Park