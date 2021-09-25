Advertisement

Reno cty employees face vaccine mandate

AARP calls for nursing home vaccine mandate as South Carolina’s resident cases, deaths sharply...
AARP calls for nursing home vaccine mandate as South Carolina’s resident cases, deaths sharply rise(Mary Green)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The rise of the Delta variant and continuing resistance have forced the federal government and major corporations to begin declaring vaccine mandates. We can now add the city of Reno to that growing list.

Friday morning city employees saw an email from City Manager Doug Thornley warning they would soon be required to be vaccinated. Thornley said it was the “next step” to ensure public health and safety.

“COVID-19 has direct and indirect negative implications to the public’s health, he said. “A vaccinated employee is less likely to have the virus and, therefore, less likely to transmit it to others. The best solution we can offer is to require all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

There was no definite deadline to the directive. Thornley said it would coincide with the expected approval of the Moderna vaccine.

The email also did not outline consequences for failure to comply nor any exceptions nor mention any appeal process. Thornley said only a plan was in the works.

Individual blowback was certain, but there’s also reaction from two key employee unions.

The Reno Police Protective Association, representing the police department’s rank and file, issued a statement questioning the need for a mandate and said they were ready to work with city management to find a solution that didn’t require one.

The fire fighter’s union local 731...noted its members have played a role in the city’s COVID response--even manning some vaccine clinics and said many (it’s believed an overwhelming majority) of its members have been vaccinated ‘to protect our families, co-workers and the public.

but they also indicated the idea of a mandate remains an issue. “as we continue to discuss any implementation or impact of a vaccine mandate,” the statement read,”we respect our members individual rights and encourage an accommodation for religious and medical reasons.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified

Latest News

syringe
Who should get the Pfizer Booster shot?
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has endorsed the Pfizer COVID booster shot.
Western States cooperative group recommends Pfizer booster shot
City of Reno will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19