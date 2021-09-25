National Night Out at Miguel Ribera Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to enjoy one of America’s favorite pastimes because National Night Out is back in Reno!

The event typically happens in August but this year it will be on October 5th from 2 to 7 p.m. at Miguel Ribera Park. The new date was chosen locally to avoid coinciding with Hot August Nights.

National Night Out is meant to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while creating a true sense of community.

The event in Reno will feature BBQ provided by Save Mart, games, activity booths, a bounce house, local vendors and live music. While this is a free event, people are asked to register online to ensure there’s enough food to go around. You can do that here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.