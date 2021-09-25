Advertisement

Former UFC champ Jon Jones jailed in Las Vegas battery incident

In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news...
In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference for the UFC 235 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. Former mixed martial arts champion Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, after a predawn incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By GREG BEACHAM and KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former mixed martial arts champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle.

Details of Jones’ arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police.

Jail and court records showed the 34-year-old Jones posted $8,000 bail and was due for an initial court appearance Saturday. It wasn’t immediately clear if Jones had an attorney.

Jones lives in Albuquerque, but he attended a UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Park MGM hotel.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified

Latest News

National Night Out at Miguel Ribera Park
This Sept. 10, 2020, file booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, shows...
Ex-deputy charged with stealing dead woman’s credit cards
Street Vibrations Fall Rally 2021
Street Vibrations fall rally continues this weekend, safety a main concern
COVID-19 Vaccination Card
City of Reno to Require COVID Vaccines for Employees