Ex-deputy charged with stealing dead woman’s credit cards

This Sept. 10, 2020, file booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, shows...
This Sept. 10, 2020, file booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, shows Deputy Steve Hortz. The former Orange County sheriff's deputy stole credit cards from a dead woman's Southern California home and used them to make purchases from QVC and an automotive parts store, prosecutors said Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The charges come after Hortz was previously indicted on multiple felonies in connection with breaking into the home of a dead man to steal more than $27,000 in guns and other items in July 2020. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Orange County sheriff’s deputy stole credit cards from a dead woman’s Southern California home and used them to make purchases from QVC and an automotive parts store.

The charges come after ex-deputy Steve Hortz was previously indicted on multiple felonies in connection with breaking into the home of a dead man to steal more than $27,000 in guns and other items in July 2020.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Hortz’s second case in a news release on Friday. Hortz’s attorney said prosecutors have not turned over much information to them in the case.

