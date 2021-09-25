Advertisement

Elko hospital calls on residents to take COVID precautions

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A hospital in rural northeastern Nevada is pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to take other precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko said Friday its intensive care and medical-surgical units were near capacity and that it had postponed elective surgeries and added beds.

Along with getting vaccinated, the hospital urged residents to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask when around people other than in households and observe physical distancing.

The hospital said wait times were longer than normal but that it was still able to safely provide medical care. 

