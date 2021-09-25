Carson High School crowns homecoming king and queen

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Parsa Hadjighasemi and Caydee Farnworth were crowned Friday night as as the 2021 Homecoming king and queen at Carson High School.

They were coronated during the halftime of Friday’s football game against McQueen High School.

The Queen’s Homecoming Court included Alyssa Birri, Talia Diez, Caydee Farnworth, Angelica Germain-Sanchez, Shannen Vonduering and Katlynn Wing.

The King’s Homecoming Court included Luis Barajas, Hayden Breiter, Dillon Damico, Clinton Dewitt, Parsa Hadjighasemi and Collin Hutson.

All of the candidates were recognized in the homecoming parade before the game.

