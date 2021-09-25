Advertisement

Carson High School crowns homecoming king and queen

Parsa Hadjighasemi and Caydee Farnworth. Carson High School homecoming king and queen.
Parsa Hadjighasemi and Caydee Farnworth. Carson High School homecoming king and queen.(Carson City School District)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Parsa Hadjighasemi and Caydee Farnworth were crowned Friday night as as the 2021 Homecoming king and queen at Carson High School.

They were coronated during the halftime of Friday’s football game against McQueen High School.

The Queen’s Homecoming Court included Alyssa Birri, Talia Diez, Caydee Farnworth, Angelica Germain-Sanchez, Shannen Vonduering and Katlynn Wing.

The King’s Homecoming Court included Luis Barajas, Hayden Breiter, Dillon Damico, Clinton Dewitt, Parsa Hadjighasemi and Collin Hutson.

All of the candidates were recognized in the homecoming parade before the game.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Beefy’s of Reno has earned some national attention for one of its signature hamburgers.
KOLO ATE: Beefy’s
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
The Candy Dance returns to Genoa
Candy Dance returns to Genoa for 102nd year

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
Elko hospital calls on residents to take COVID precautions
Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.
Reno airport reports parking is full
National Night Out
National Night Out on Oct. 5
This week's installment of the Caravan included trips to Incline, Yerington, Douglas and Carson...
Sept. 24 Sports Caravan