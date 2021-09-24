Advertisement

Who should get the Pfizer Booster shot?

syringe
syringe(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the first COVID vaccines on the scene here in the U.S; demand for the Pfizer shot was quick and unrelenting. The two-phase vaccine has a 95% protection rate against the COVID 19 virus. But,researchers say that protection wanes six months after the second shot.

That’s why yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control, along with the FDA are recommending a booster shot.

But not for everyone.

“If you work in a long-term health facility,” says Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, St. Mary’s Urgent Care Director. “If you are over 65 as well as the ages of 50 to 64 if you have any underlying health conditions you are now eligible for the booster,” she says.

While those populations should get the vaccines, recommendations say those 18 to 49 with underlying conditions *may get the vaccine as well as those 18-to-64 whose jobs put them at risk for COVID exposure.

Moderna Vaccine and the Jansen Vaccine recipients aren’t generally recommended to get a Pfizer booster. Those manufacturers say they are seeking booster approval for their patients as well, and it shouldn’t be far off.

CVS pharmacy announced today it would start administering the Pfizer booster immediately.

With the FDA and CDC recommendations, the Washoe County Health District admits the demand for the Pfizer vaccine will increase. They will begin administering the Pfizer Boosters on Monday at the Livestock Events Center.

From Washoe County Health District:

