Western States cooperative group recommends Pfizer booster shot

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster at six months.

The Workgroup reviewed the federal process that approved the Pfizer booster and endorsed the decision. The Workgroup advises the governors of Nevada, California, Oregon and Washington.

The booster is recommended for:

People 65 and older,

People living in a long-term care facility, and

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

Additionally, people 18 to 64 who received the Pfizer vaccine would be eligible for the booster if they have underlying medical conditions or if they are in a job or institutional setting that puts them at higher risk of exposure.

