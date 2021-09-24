Weekend gathering in Sparks will honor Gold Star Families

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - As part of ‘Gold Star Families Remembrance Week’, this weekend Northern Nevada’s Gold Star Families Memorial will be the site of a special event to honor those fallen service-members and their loved ones, include the most recent 13 lost in Afghanistan.

“Less than one percent of the population puts their name on the dotted line and are putting their lives and their livelihoods for our safety,” said Shar’on Oren, Chair of Northern Nevada’s Gold Star Families. “We forget that.”

On Sunday at 6 p.m., the public is invited to attend as those families who’ve lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and more are celebrated and appreciated from the Memorial outside of the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home at 36 Battle Born Way in Sparks. The last Sunday of September is ‘Gold Star Mothers and Families Day.’

“We owe those soldiers, who sacrificed their lives, and their families, who will stay here a long time without their loved ones,” said Oren, who played an integral role in establishing the Memorial, built in 2019. “We owe them that much by showing them that support by being here.”

The event will include a color guard presentation, National Anthem, candlelight vigil and more. The Memorial is always free to stop by and see.

