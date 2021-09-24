Tahoe Together: relief fund created for food and beverage workers

South Lake Tahoe, CA -- (KOLO) - Between the Caldor Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a tough year for restaurant workers in South Lake Tahoe. But now, the community is coming together to create the Tahoe Together Caldor Fire Relief Fund. All donations will go directly to food and beverage workers at local businesses who were unable to receive tips and work because of the fire.

“This is Tahoe coming together, doing what we do best,” said Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of Tahoe Prosperity Center. “Tahoe together, Tahoe strong, all those hashtags you see out there, but this was a small effort to help our core industry community members, which is our tourism workers.”

The relief fund is a partnership between Tahoe Prosperity Center, South Lake Brewing Company, Tahoe Chamber, South Tahoe Restaurant Association and other bars and restaurants in South Lake Tahoe.

Donations are being accepted online at tahoeprosperity.org.

Hill Drum says there have been about 1,000 workers who have already requested financial assistance through the fund.

“Just trying to do anything we can to support our community, support our employees,” says Nicole Smith, Co-owner of South Lake Brewing Company. Her business is hosting a punk concert on Friday, September 24, to raise money for the fund. Five dollars from every $10 ticket will go to the Relief Fund.

“Tahoe is still very, very slow, so that’s kind of my hope is that we can just have events in the next month or two that bring the community back together but then also support Tahoe and acknowledge the firefighters,” says Smith.

Doors open to the concert at 9 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door or online at southlakebeer.com/store/punk-rock-night-ticket.

