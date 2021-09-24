Advertisement

Reno Tahoe Airport warns that parking spaces are severely limited

Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are planning to fly out of Reno over the next week, be aware that you may not be able to find parking.

Airport representatives say the parking lots will be at capacity starting today. Even with the 400 space overflow parking lot, the airport may run out of spaces.

The airport recommends using a ride sharing service, a taxi, or getting a ride to the airport from a friend or relative.

If you need to leave your car at the airport, watch for overflow parking signs and staff directing traffic during peak times. As a rule, travelers should look to park first in the garage or surface lot.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada
The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified

Latest News

The Gold Star Families Memorial was established in 2019. The annual gathering wasn't held in...
Weekend gathering in Sparks will honor Gold Star Families
9-23-21
Weekend gathering in Sparks will honor Gold Star Families
City of Reno will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID
Beefy’s of Reno has earned some national attention for one of its signature hamburgers.
KOLO ATE: Beefy’s