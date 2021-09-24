Reno Tahoe Airport warns that parking spaces are severely limited

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are planning to fly out of Reno over the next week, be aware that you may not be able to find parking.

Airport representatives say the parking lots will be at capacity starting today. Even with the 400 space overflow parking lot, the airport may run out of spaces.

The airport recommends using a ride sharing service, a taxi, or getting a ride to the airport from a friend or relative.

If you need to leave your car at the airport, watch for overflow parking signs and staff directing traffic during peak times. As a rule, travelers should look to park first in the garage or surface lot.

